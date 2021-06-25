Mansfield delivery driver dragged through four streets as callous thief sped off in his van during horror incident

Costel Tablan suffered horrific injuries as he hung on for dear life after thieves stole his parcel delivery van in Doncaster on Sunday (June 20).

The 42-year-old dad-of-two had to have skin grafts on both feet, suffered three broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and six dislocated rings in his spine after the robbery.

His van was later discovered burnt out, while 130 parcels were stolen – leaving Costel recovering in hospital and without a means to earn a living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costel Tablan is recovering in hospital after suffering horrific injuries when his van was stolen.

Now his workmate David Richards has launched an appeal to buy Costel a new van.

“Costel is in hospital. He has had two skin grafts on both feet, I believe he is having more operations and is not likely to be out of hospital for weeks,” he said.

“He was literally dragged around three or four roads, he was holding on for dear life.

“From what the police have told us, they jumped in his van and sped off with him holding on. He was found three or four roads away. Another driver saw him lying on the floor”

Costel Tablan suffered horrific injuries as he hung on for dear life after thieves stole his parcel delivery van

In a written note, passed to his friend from his hospital bed, Costel said he had started the engine when a man had opened the door and pulled him outside.

He said: "I ran quickly to the other door and opened it. I went inside a little bit in that terrible moment the thief started it up dragging me on the streets. I shouted ‘stop - if not you will kill me’.

“He dragged me on four streets – it was terrible. The police found my pants in one street a shoe in another, my vest in another and glasses on another.

“I am so thankful and overwhelmed from the bottom of my soul for all the support people are showing. Thank You.”

A South Yorkshire Police confirmed it was investigating the incident.

“An investigation is underway after a vehicle was stolen on Hawthorn Avenue in Doncaster on June 20,” said the spokesperson.

“It was reported that a delivery driver working in the area, had left his vehicle unattended, when an unknown offender got into the vehicle and drove away.

“The delivery driver made attempts to stop the offender, resulting in him suffering injuries. The vehicle was discovered a short time later and had been set alight.

“Enquiries including reviewing of CCTV and house to house visits are continuing.”

David has set up a GoFundMe page to help his friend.

He said: “This fundraiser has been set up in order to try and raise some money to help Costel get a new van once he has recovered from the terrible incident which has left him in hospital.

"Hopefully we will hit the target set in the fundraiser and once we do the donations will be presented to Costel in the form of a cheque which will go some way to helping him get back on his feet and back to work.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and hope everyone can donate whatever they can afford to help Costel.”