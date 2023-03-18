Mansfield dad's brain tumour symptoms came on ‘like a flipped switch’, daughter says

Michael ‘Mick’ Bradley, aged 63, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in October.

Megan, his daughter, said she knew something was wrong when her dad became unwell while answering the door to one of his friends.

The 26-year-old said: “Dad suddenly had a chronic headache and he was violently vomiting. It was so sudden, like someone just flipped a switch. He’d never had anything like that before.

Pictured from left: Mick Bradley with Megan, Tracey and Amy Bradley.

“Dad was taken to accident and emergency at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, where an MRI scan revealed he had tumours on the right-side of his brain.”

Mick was transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield and had a biopsy on October 7, two days before his birthday.

He then underwent a six-week course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the nearby Weston Park Cancer Centre, where he received further bad news.

Amy, Mick’s other daughter, 28, said: “To be told dad only had 12 to 18 months to live with treatment was devastating.

Mick Bradley with his daughter Megan at her graduation in September 2021.

“I felt sick and thought, ‘what has my dad done to deserve this?’

“My dad had no warning, just boom, and he suddenly had cancer.”

On January 3, Mick was admitted to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with a pulmonary embolism after experiencing severe pain in his right-hand side.

He is no longer having chemotherapy, but is trying an alternative therapy.

Mick Bradley with daughter Amy.

David, Mick’s brother, from Shirebrook, died from the same type of tumour when he was 64, in 2016.

Amy and Megan are now on a fundraising mission to raise awareness and funds for better treatments.

Amy said: “GBMs are one of the most devastating forms of cancer, so why is so little known about them?

“We’re on a mission to fund research so better treatments and a cure can be found.”

The determined daughters plan to raise £10,000 for the charity Brain Tumour Research through various fundraising activities, including the charity’s Wear a Hat Day on March 31 – see braintumourresearch.org/?form=WAHD23

Cygnet Health Care, where they both work, is holding a fundraiser on the same day at Shirebrook Cricket Club, where Samantha Armstrong, Amy’s manager, will sit in a bath of baked beans for three hours to raise funds.

Megan also recently completed the 10,000 Steps A Day in February challenge, and she and Amy are preparing to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge on June 3.

Shirebrook Staff Social Club has also agreed to hold a 1970s/80s’ night on Saturday, May 6, for the cause.

Amy said: “We are so grateful to the small businesses and everyone in our local community who have pulled together to support us.

“Without them, we would not have the fight in us that we do today. We wanted to channel our emotions and turn them into something meaningful because raising money and awareness is so important.

“Something has got to change and the Government needs to do more to combat this devastating disease.”

