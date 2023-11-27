Mansfield dad left 'hearing for kids' lives' after family fall ill from 'dodgy' market chocolate

A father of four has expressed “fear” for the lives of his children after his family fell ill from consuming “dodgy” chocolate purchased on a Mansfield market stall, as police issue an update on the town centre chocolate sale concerns.

Ian Godber, a Mansfield father of four, said he was left “fearing” for his children’s life after they fell ill from eating chocolate from Mansfield market.

Mr Godber said other members of his family were also ill from consuming it, but he said he did not show any symptoms.

He described how his children were left with their ‘eyes popping out of their heads’ and other symptoms shortly after consuming the confectionery and the emergency services had to be called.

The chocolate was sold on a stall on Mansfield Market at the weekend

He said the chocolate was purchased from a sweet stall on Mansfield Market Place and shared between his family over the weekend.

He said: “The kids had four or six squares and then half an hour later, they started to go funny.

“My youngest son was affected the worse. All four of my kids had their eyes popping out their heads, felt sick and giddy.

“I phoned the paramedics and they came out and rushed my youngest into A&E because of his symptoms.

“Paramedics and a doctor said it sounds like the chocolate was contaminated.

“We do not know if it has been contaminated yet as they are running tests.”

Mr Godber said they also discovered the chocolate was a year out of date.

He added: “I just did not know what to do. My wife and I are fuming about the whole situation.

“How was this able to happen? I am stuck for words.”

Nottinghamshire Police have moved to quell rumours that the chocolate had been laced with drugs – something that had been circulating on social media after the incident.

They confirmed that a joint investigation is now underway with the Health and Safety Executive.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are aware of reports circulating online of people unknowingly purchasing chocolate laced with drugs from the Mansfield area over the weekend.

“At this stage, there is no evidence to support these rumours.

“An investigation is currently ongoing to establish the circumstances behind people feeling unwell after consuming this chocolate.

“This incident has been referred to the Food Standards Agency, who will provide a further update in due course.

“Please rest assured that we take all incidents of public safety extremely seriously and will always investigate any reports we receive of this nature.”

Anyone who has any information relating to this incident is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 180 of November 26 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mansfield Council, which runs the market, has also commented.