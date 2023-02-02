Mansfield dad defies heart disease to take on epic mountain bike challenge

Gareth Groombridge, aged 48, was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy after he started getting symptoms – including a racing heart – five years ago.

The news followed the unexplained death of his brother Dan and the diagnoses of other heart issues in his family – and Gareth decided he wanted to raise money for the British Heart Foundation to help fund research for families like his.

“I’ve always known that blokes in our family die of heart attacks around about 70,” said Gareth.

Gareth Groombridge will take on the Peak District Mountain Bike Challenge in April.

“That’s just the general consensus. But my brother unfortunately died in his sleep when he was 42 back in 2009. It was awful, I was with my mum when we got the news.

“Since then, we’ve all had to have tests and about five years ago I was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.”

Dilated cardiomyopathy, also known as DCM, means the heart becomes enlarged and cannot pump properly.

For many people, the cause of their DCM is unknown. For others, their DCM is caused by a mutation to one or more of their genes.

Gareth with his bike.

Gareth said he takes heart medicine and has regular check-ups and blood pressure tests, but has been cleared by doctors to take part in sport.

He said: “A few years ago I did a bit of weight training and I messaged the doctors and asked if it was okay to go to the gym and they said it was, as long as you feel alright.

“I find the training actually helps me – I always feel better when I am doing something and getting out on my bike makes me feel good. It’s nice to get out.”

He chose to take on the Peak District Mountain Bike Challenge as his fundraiser as he has always enjoyed off-road cycling.

Amy Grice, BHF events manager, said she was proud of Gareth for taking on the challenge.

“I know it’s not an easy thing to do for anyone,” she said.

“Let alone someone who has been diagnosed with a heart condition. So I want him to know how grateful we are.”