Kerry Simpson, 37 and Anna Simpson, aged 30, have now surpassed half a million followers in their growing success on video format TikTok.

The couple are known by their blended name 'Kerana' and post regular content on @Kerana0208.

The Mansfield mums started their TikTok journey in 2019, with their videos featuring a strong message of ‘self-acceptance’ and ‘embracing uniqueness’.

Kerry, 37 and Anna aged 30 pictured on a bench at Vicars Water Country Park, Clipstone.

Kerry and Anna started broadcasting uplifting live streams during the pandemic with one charity live stream having raised a fantastic £600 for Comic Relief.

The couple said they feel immensely grateful for their growing following.

When asked about the fan reaction, Kerry shared how their videos had helped some followers accept their LGBTQ+ identity and gave them the courage to come out to family and friends.

Anna added: "People who have suffered from anxiety and depression have also shared how we have helped them get through it.”

‘Kerana’ are often spotted wearing the same outfits with matching dyed hair.

Anna said: "People just scream… kids often point and say you're from TikTok!"

Unfortunately, life in the spotlight has attracted negative attention too.

But the duo said they would rather remain positive and continue posting authentic content inspired by trending sounds.

Kerry said: "The hate does not bother us, which is why we don't delete it."