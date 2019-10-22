Mansfield couple rally through France in 55 year old car to raise £2,500 for cancer charity

Two directors of a Mansfield-based company raised £2,500 for charity when they took a 55 year old car on a 1,500 mile rally through France.

Keith and Sylvia Johnson, two of the directors of payroll services Live Pay , decided to take on the Paris to Biarritz veteran car rally after being inspired by the BBC2 show ‘Eight Go Rallying’.

The couple bought a 1964 Daimler which had been sat in a barn for ten years, and lovingly restored it over 10 months.

Mr Johnson said: “The car did quite well, we had some minor problems such as a water leak, and we had to clean the fuel systems out.

“The rally itself was fantastic, there was great spirit and a good range of cars, from a 1924 Rolls Royce to an early 1970s Ford Mustang.”

The pair took part in the six day rally with 30 other cars, which started at the Palace of Versailles, and ended in the glamorous seaside resort of Biarritz.

They donated money raised to cancer charity Macmillian, which Mr Johnson says touches the lives of many of us.

“Everybody has a story related to cancer.

“They are a charity we have supported for about 12 years now.,” he added.

As well as the rally, Naaz Indian Restaurant, hosted a fundraising meal, which was attended by around 100 people.

North Notts Hockey Club also helped, holding a charity match despite pouring rain.

Mr Johnson added: “I’d like to thank all those who donated.

“It’s down to them that we were able to raise so much.”