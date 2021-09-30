Mansfield couple raise more than £1,000 for charity which supports King's Mill Hospital

Cory Marsh, 48, and his partner, Deborah James, 50, have been fundraising for the past 16 months through a variety of methods, including selling face masks, asking local businesses to have collection tins in their shops and, more recently as restrictions have been lifted, they have resumed their weekly bingo sessions at St Patrick’s Church in Forest Town.

Cory has been fundraising for around 20 years, raising almost £8,000 in the past for Mencap, Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, St. Patrick’s Church and, most recently, the Gamma Scanner appeal at King’s Mill Hospital.

He said: “I do my fundraising because I like to help others and like to be charitable. Knowing I can help others means a lot to me. My fundraising means the world to me.”

Deborah James, Cory Marsh and Clare Harris

When the Gamma Scanner appeal came to an end, Cory looked for another hospital based charity to support and found the Emily Harris Foundation.

Clare Harris, who manages the charity, said: “We were delighted to hear from Cory and find out that he wished to give the proceeds of his on-going fundraising to us.

"Being a small charity, we are reliant upon the generosity of our supporters to enable us to continue our work to make life a little easier for families who find themselves on the neonatal unit.

"We have been humbled by the support shown by people like Cory and all those who support him, especially when life has been so difficult recently.

"For people to still consider giving to charity is amazing.”

The charity were also pleased to have had four supporters taking part in the Great North Run which took place on September 12.

Lynette Fox, Louise Johnson, Joe Hayes and Elspeth Wilkins-Campbell all took to the streets of the North-East to raise money for a cause they all feel passionate about.

Between them they raised £3,406 with money still coming in.