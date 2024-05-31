Mansfield councillor sent ‘condescending’ messages to female residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield councillor made “condescending and demeaning” remarks to women in a WhatsApp group, and sometimes ignored them completely, a council report has found.

Labour Councillor Rich Tempest-Mitchell was found to have broken the code of conduct by not showing proper respect to residents.

He says he has apologised to several people for any upset caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A complaint was made about his “disrespectful” conduct in a resident action WhatsApp group in June 2023.

Coun Richard Temple Mitchell

It claimed that he would ignore messages from the female members, but would reply to their partners or male members of the group.

Several other similar complaints were also received.

Coun Tempest-Mitchell says he was advised to break contact with several residents but hasn’t said who gave the advice or why.

He was elected as the Labour representative for Lindhurst ward in May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Pullen, Mansfield District Council’s corporate assurance manager, carried out an independent investigation into the claims.

It found: “Certain communications were condescending and demeaning to female recipients as well as there being evidence that he had ignored communications from some females.”

Councillors are required by their code of conduct to treat others with respect when acting in their official role.

A hearing panel was held to consider the report, but voted not to impose any sanctions given the length of time since the conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Tempest-Mitchell won’t be required to undergo extra training since there haven’t been repeat offences.

In a statement, he said: ‘‘Whilst I accept the split decision finding of the panel, it is important to note that I was acting upon advice in the circumstances at the time.

“In hindsight, whilst I was following advice, I accept that perceptions of my decision to break contact with several residents and some communications in so doing will differ. I have since apologised to several people caught up in this situation for any upset caused.

“I wish to reassure members of my constituency that I will continue to lobby and represent Lindhurst residents to the best of my ability and continue to hold developers to account where needed. I would like to thank the vast majority of residents for their continuing support since March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad