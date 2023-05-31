Mansfield councillor breaks out the hedgecutter to tackle overgrown pathway

Coun Ben Brown, who has been elected to represent West Bank, fired up his hedgecutter and attacked the swathes of greenery that included weeds and nettles blocking the footpath from Pheasant Hill to Dunsil Road.

The path runs behind Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, which is run by the Diverse Academies Trust, but the pathway land itself is owned by the Queen Elizabeth’s Endowed School Trust.

Coun Brown said: “I have been contacted by a number of disabled and elderly constituents, as well as parents of schoolchildren, all of whom were unhappy that the public footpath behind Queen Elizabeth’s Academy was essentially impassable.

Coun Ben Brown manned the hedgecutter to tackle the overgrown pathway himself

“Maintenance work had been neglected for a considerable period of time, leading to thousands of nettles blocking the path.

“One elderly lady couldn’t get her mobility scooter past and had to take a very long, and unacceptable detour.”

Coun Brown said he had contacted the trust which runs the academy about the issue as he believes it has legal responsibility for the path’s upkeep, but having received no reply from them, he decided to tackle the job off his own bat.

He posted a photo and video on his Facebook page of him tackling the overgrown greenery with a hedgecutter – and accused QEEST of “not being bothered” about the issue.

He said: “If you want a job doing, do it yourself.

“Seeing as the trust can't be bothered to reply or even acknowledge my letters, I've taken matters into my own hands.

“The pathway used to to be an absolute state of the nettles but not anymore.”