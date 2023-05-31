News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Mansfield councillor breaks out the hedgecutter to tackle overgrown pathway

A new Mansfield councillor took matters into his own hands to deal with a badly overgrown footpath behind a town school.
By John Smith
Published 31st May 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read

Coun Ben Brown, who has been elected to represent West Bank, fired up his hedgecutter and attacked the swathes of greenery that included weeds and nettles blocking the footpath from Pheasant Hill to Dunsil Road.

The path runs behind Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, which is run by the Diverse Academies Trust, but the pathway land itself is owned by the Queen Elizabeth’s Endowed School Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Brown said: “I have been contacted by a number of disabled and elderly constituents, as well as parents of schoolchildren, all of whom were unhappy that the public footpath behind Queen Elizabeth’s Academy was essentially impassable.

Coun Ben Brown manned the hedgecutter to tackle the overgrown pathway himselfCoun Ben Brown manned the hedgecutter to tackle the overgrown pathway himself
Coun Ben Brown manned the hedgecutter to tackle the overgrown pathway himself
Most Popular

“Maintenance work had been neglected for a considerable period of time, leading to thousands of nettles blocking the path.

“One elderly lady couldn’t get her mobility scooter past and had to take a very long, and unacceptable detour.”

Read More
Police in Mansfield using football to reach out to asylum seekers

Coun Brown said he had contacted the trust which runs the academy about the issue as he believes it has legal responsibility for the path’s upkeep, but having received no reply from them, he decided to tackle the job off his own bat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He posted a photo and video on his Facebook page of him tackling the overgrown greenery with a hedgecutter – and accused QEEST of “not being bothered” about the issue.

He said: “If you want a job doing, do it yourself.

“Seeing as the trust can't be bothered to reply or even acknowledge my letters, I've taken matters into my own hands.

“The pathway used to to be an absolute state of the nettles but not anymore.”

Your Chad has contacted QEEST for comment.

Related topics:Mansfield