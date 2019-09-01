Mansfield Council to hold traveller site workshop tomorrow

Mansfield residents will have their chance to have a say on the proposed Gypsy and traveller sites planned for the town

Mansfield District Council is holding Gypsy and Traveller Site consultation workshop tomorrow (Monday September 2) at the Turner Hall in Mansfield Woodhouse from 1pm to 7pm, where residents can discuss the consultation with planning policy officers.

So far Mansfield District Council has put forward 15 sites in the district for consultation, as part of a central government scheme which is asking local authorities to provide permanent sites.

