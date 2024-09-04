Mansfield Council responds after coming under fire for fining a 'homeless' man

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Sep 2024, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A spokesperson for Mansfield council has issued a response following allegations that a council worker fined a homeless man outside Sainsbury's.

In a public Facebook post, Lucie Henstock criticised the council for fining an alleged homeless man outside the Sainsbury's in Mansfield.

She claimed the man was just seeking shelter with his dog at the time of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Lucie, the council worker made the man move and when confronted, said: “How do you even know he is homeless?”

Sainsbury's, Mansfield, Nottingham Road.Sainsbury's, Mansfield, Nottingham Road.
Sainsbury's, Mansfield, Nottingham Road.

She claimed the worker was provoking the man and “should be ashamed of his actions”.

Your Chad approached Mansfield Council for a statement in response to the incident, following an influx of concern from readers.

A Mansfield Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this gentleman and our community safety team have been attempting to engage with him and address his behaviour for the last two months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Under the ASB police crime and disorder act and the PSPO, we have and will continue to signpost him to support services.

“We want to ensure the district is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

“If a person is swearing, shouting, and engaging in an aggressive manner, we will challenge this and, if necessary, move the person on.

Read More
Dog walker armed himself with baseball bat in Nether Langwith right of way row

“The public expect us to ensure Mansfield is safe place to visit and reside, and we are actively taking measures to deliver on this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Over the last eight weeks, the gentleman in question has been served with a community protection warning for persistent begging.

“This has been breached, which has resulted in him being served with a community protection notice.

“This has also continued to be breached, which resulted in a fixed penalty notice being issued.

“Our staff being abused while attempting to engage with him will not be tolerated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whilst we are unable to comment on his specific living circumstances, we will continue to support him with his needs and encourage relevant agencies to offer ongoing support.

“We actively encourage our residents to donate to existing support organisations rather than hand cash to people who appear to be homeless or those who are begging.”

Related topics:MansfieldSainsbury'sFacebookChad

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.