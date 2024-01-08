Mansfield Council plans sweeping cuts to public services and council tax hike in budget crisis

Mansfield council's cabinet is proposing a “series of measures” to address a £2.176m budget deficit for 2024/25 – including a rise in council tax, the closure of some public toilets, and an increase in housing rents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The measures will include a 2.99 per cent rise in council tax and an increase in housing rents of 7.7 per cent.

Under the plans, residents will also see:

Reduced opening hours at Mansfield Museum;

Budget cuts for Mansfield Market;

Public toilet closures;

Less funding for public events (no further details have been made available);

Fewer floral displays in the town centre;

Fewer grants for businesses and organisations.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Council on Civic Centre, Chesterfield Road South.

The council’s magazine, My Mansfield also faces the axe.

The medium-term financial plan (MTFP) also sets out a savings plan to meet a projected continued shortfall in funds of £5m to 2026/27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The budget proposals show a use of reserves in 2024/25 only.

In a report from the portfolio holder for corporate and finance to cabinet, to be considered on January 15 in a public meeting, proposals have also been made to deliver a number of efficiencies across various council departments to save money.

Mansfield council is due to agree its annual budget and medium-term financial plan at the meeting of the full council on January 23.

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “It has been well documented that we have some tough choices to make so that the council has long-term financial stability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like many councils, Mansfield has experienced a reduction in government funding, coupled with the increased inflation and costs of delivering services, we must find efficiencies.

“These have been tough decisions to make and we are very mindful that this will have an impact on our workforce and require huge transformational changes.

“We know that our colleagues are ready for the challenge and are determined to make the council a successful organisation that meets the needs of the people it serves.”

The plan to achieve more than £5m in savings from 2024 to 2027 is set out in Appendix 2 of the report with a detailed list of proposals including; around £1m saving in establishment costs across discretionary services and leadership teams; a council tax increase of 2.99 per cent each year for three years; reduced opening hours at Mansfield museum; reduced operating budget for Mansfield market; the closure of public toilets in Warsop and Mansfield Woodhouse; fewer floral displays; a significant reduction in event funding; along with savings in promotional activities – including ceasing the printed production of My Mansfield; plus a decrease in grants and support to business and the third sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the council will receive a revenue support grant from the government of £452,000 in 2024/25 – the authority is facing “significant reductions” in the services grant which has been cut by £121,000 and the new homes bonus which is £366,000 lower than in 2023/24.

The council will still deliver a capital programme of more than £42m – including flagship developments funded by the Towns Fund and levelling up such as Mansfield Connect, Berry Hill Destination Park, Warsop Health Hub and Smart Mansfield.

Funding has also been identified to invest in community facilities including parks, the theatre and museum.

Mayor Abrahams added: “There is a huge amount of opportunity for the council to deliver various significant grant-funded projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to collaborate with partners to help maximise funding and achieve our ambitions as set out in the council’s corporate plan, the local plan and the new place strategy for Mansfield.