Mansfield Council has condemned an unauthorised firework display at a public cemetery during the bonfire period.

According to Mansfield Council, an unauthorised firework display took place on the evening of November 5 at Mansfield Cemetery.

A council spokesperson confirmed that this is not the first time such an event has occurred there during this time of year.

In a Facebook post, at www.facebook.com/mymansfielduk, a spokesperson said: “We understand that people have different ways to respect and remember their friends and loved ones – and we have no issue with an annual firework display for this purpose.

“But holding an event of this kind in a public cemetery – a place of peace and sanctuary for thousands of local families – is simply not appropriate or acceptable.

“It is also unlawful and, as such, we are now liaising with Nottinghamshire Police over what further action can be taken.”

This event led to a significant clean-up task for council officers and damaged the grass in the cemetery.

The council deemed the act disrespectful to other families with loved ones buried at the site.

Historically, antisocial behaviour of any kind in the cemetery has often led to complaints from people who wish for their loved one’s last resting place to be a place of beauty and quiet contemplation.

A council spokesperson added: “To hold an event of this nature in our parks or public spaces would require the organiser put in a formal request to the council.”

Details for putting in a formal request can be found at: https://shorturl.at/eVl6I.

Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for a comment.