Mansfield could be seeing a snowfall after snow and ice warnings issued

Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued for early Monday morning through to late Tuesday, with the focus of initial snow showers in northern and eastern areas of the UK, however, it will be cold across the UK, with widespread freezing conditions overnight.

Here is what the weather is looking like for Mansfield this weekend and heading into next week.

Today (Friday, March 3) there will be thick cloud through much of the morning, with some giving an odd spot of rain. Staying cloudy into the afternoon, but thinning in place, especially to the north, where bright or sunny spells could develop. Cool, especially towards the coast. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning.

Tonight there will be a mixture of clear spells and variable cloud overnight, especially towards the coast. Feeling chilly, with a risk of frost in any cloud breaks. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Saturday will be a generally cloudy day across the region, with limited brighter spells, many of these towards the west. A cool day. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

There will be bright spells and scattered showers Sunday, occasionally wintry over high ground and coasts.

And wintry showers will be becoming more frequent and widespread through Monday and Tuesday and it will be cold throughout with overnight frosts.