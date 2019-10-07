Mansfield company looking for superhero and princess entertainers

Have you always fancied yourself as a princess? Or maybe a superhero?

Now's your chance - a Mansfield-based company is looking to cast males and females who can sing, dance and act as superheros and princesses for parties and events.

Absolutely Amazing Parties are a team of professional actors, singers, dancers and stunt performers, who create magical and memorable parties for youngsters.

They are looking for strong and confident performers who are based in the East Midlands and are available at weekends for various princess roles.

The company is also looking to cast males with break dancing, free running and gymnastic skills to play the part of superheros.

Performers can earn between £36 and £100 per party plus travel expenses.

If you've got what it takes, contact Jayne at jayne@gethappyentertainment.co.uk, or call 07795 342639

Founded in 2013, the family-run includes a team of professional singers, dancers, actors and stunt performers creating magical and bespoke experiences for every child at their party.