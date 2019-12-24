Mansfield community centre transformed into festive Santa's grotto - in pictures

This is because volunteers, councillors and a leading Mansfield businesswoman have come together to decorate a Mansfield Woodhouse community centre as a dazzling Santa’s Grotto. Supported by Datsa Gaile, of All Things Decor Ltd and owner of the Chad’s Business of the Year, the Focus Point centre on Vale Road has been transformed into a Christmas display rivalling the North Pole itself. And on Sunday, December 22, 126 children received free presents, a selection box and reindeer antlers and of course had a quiet chat with Santa. See our gallery below.

Focus Point in Mansfield Woodhouse transformed into Santa's Grotto Santa Claus welcomes guests to his grotto at the Focus Point centre.

Focus Point in Mansfield Woodhouse transformed into Santa's Grotto Focus Point centre in Mansfield Woodhouse has been transformed into a Santa's Grotto.

Focus Point in Mansfield Woodhouse transformed into Santa's Grotto Santa Claus pictured in his grotto with volunteers Datsa Gaile, Charlene Burton-Betts, Vicki Chappell and Kate Whitby, as well as Councillor Joyce Bosnjak and Councillor Craig Whitby.

Focus Point in Mansfield Woodhouse transformed into Santa's Grotto The Santa's Grotto completed by volunteers at Focus Point.

