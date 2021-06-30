Mansfield college students praised for getting through a 'tough, unpredictable, uncertain year'

West Nottinghamshire College principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley

In his end-of-year video message, principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley paid tribute to learners for their commitment to their studies and determination to achieve their qualifications, despite national lockdowns and ongoing restrictions due to Covid-19

He thanked them for “getting through yet another tough, unpredictable, uncertain year” and commended their commitment to continuing with their learning, whether studying remotely or in college once they were allowed to return, with all the challenges this involved.

He said: “I’ve been hugely impressed by your resilience, determination, creativity and hard work to get through your course and achieve your qualification..

“A huge thank you to all of you for working with us, sticking to the rules and complying with what we asked of you to make sure that we were able to keep the college safe.”

Praising students who have finished their courses, Mr Cropley said: “For those of you that are leaving us, good luck – whether that’s into higher education, or into the world of employment or onto an apprenticeship. We wish you very well and we hope that the learning you’ve taken from your time at the college, not just in the classroom but the wider experience of being a student here, will serve you well in those futures.

“For those of you that are coming back, we look forward to welcoming you. We’ve got really exciting plans for the start of the new academic year; making up for lost time in trips and visits, visiting speakers to the college, and other activities.

“And of course, as experienced students we look to you to be role models for the new students, helping them to understand our expectations, to share with them the opportunities that you’ve enjoyed, and ensure that they can make the best of their time here in the college.