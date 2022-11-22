Mansfield college students joined forces to help raise money for BBC's Children in Need

Students at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College organised a range of actvities in aid of the 42nd national BBC Children in Need day, which supports disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Level 3 business studies learners took a lead on the activities, as part of their learning company called The Eventors. They joined forces with students from other curriculum areas for a day of fundraising and fun.

Level 1 students from hairdressing and beauty therapy were on-hand to create Pudsey inspired nail art and glitter tattoos, while Level 2 make-up artistry students brought out the glamour in people with make-up, hair-curling and more temporary tattoos.

A tasty variety of cakes, doughnuts, muffins and biscuits were on sale, along with prize raffles which included ‘guess the name of the bear’, ‘guess where Pudsey is in college’ photo challenge, and a beauty products raffle.

Meanwhile, level 3 animal care students offered tours of the animal care unit, so people could meet the creatures they help care for, in return for a donation.

Kim Carlin, Business studies programme area leader, said: “There were so many activities creating a buzz and it was great to have hairdressing and beauty therapy students supporting us. The cake sale was incredibly popular.

“The Eventors have done a marvellous job with setting up and managing this event and they were well supported by students on the level 2 course, who have been able to build their eventing skills.

"Our goal is to raise £150 and we’re confident that we will have achieved this and maybe some more.”

You can donate to the college’s Children in Need fundraiser through the JustGiving page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/westnotts2022.

1. Children in Need fundraising Pudsey was in demand as students wanted to have a photo Photo: Vision West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales

2. Children in Need fundraising The VIP bear with friends Photo: Vision West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales

3. Children in Need fundraising Project manager Chandler Measures and Pudsey with just some of the tasty bakes Photo: Vision West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales

4. Children in Need fundraising Business studies students Linda Kiselova and Morgan Rushforth with one of the prize competitions Photo: Vision West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales