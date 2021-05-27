Mansfield college students host gameshow and panto for bereavement centre

Travel and tourism students from the year one group have been busy organising the event which included finding a cause to raise funds for.

The group chose the Newark-based Children’s Bereavement Centre which supports local children and their families affected by death or terminal illness.

It was chosen after a fellow student found it highly-supportive while dealing with the loss of a parent.

West Notts College students in their panto costumes.

After weeks of preparation, students put on two dazzling performances last week which included a pantomime called Once Upon A Time in Mansfield, giving a local and comedic twist on Beauty and The Beast and Cinderella.

Students took on roles including costume designer, marketing co-ordinator and script writer and liaised with the college’s theatre co-ordinator regarding lighting and sound.

Another group of students put on audience participation game shows which included TV’s popular Catchphrase and Blockbusters games. They staged a general knowledge quiz for the audience to take part in and win prizes.

Fellow travel and tourism students and staff joined in the fun as they were members of the audience and more than £180 was collected for The Childhood Bereavement Centre as the event was also a non-uniform day.

Student Shea Boam, who starred in the pantomime, said: “Our groups have worked so hard together on the event which has been both stressful and exciting and I’ve been so proud of everyone’s hard work.

"We had lots of planning discussions online which all began in lockdown. At first we were going to perform a musical but then it changed to the pantomime.

“I played the part of Vicky, the wicked stepmother in the pantomime and it was a really fun take on the traditional panto, featuring characters that you would expect to meet in our home town, such as Cindy, Bianca and Cheryl starring alongside Mrs Potts, Belle and DJ Charming.”

Tutor, Sabrina Sandhu, said: “We’re incredibly proud of all the students involved in the performances and their commitment to it has been absolutely exceptional.”