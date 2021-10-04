The health and social care students set out their stall of delights with the aim of raising as much money as possible for the UK charity.

With a variety of home baked cookies, cupcakes and brownies, as well as some ready-made shop produce, the group, who are all studying for health and social care, raised £135.91 through their sweet sales and online funding page.

Martin Cook, health and social care teacher, said: “Health and social care students are given many opportunities to organise fundraising events throughout the year.

Martin Cook (second left) with health and social care students at their coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support

"This better prepares them for employment and improves their university prospects.

“Charity support projects allow students to develop their leadership skills, marketing and communication while also benefiting the local and wider communities.

"They worked particularly well on the Macmillan Cancer Support project, I’m very proud.”