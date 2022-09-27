New students on the Intermedia Diploma in Food and Beverage were supported by peers on the Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership in creating a range of cocktails and mocktails following a masterclass from teacher Lee Coupe.

The groups learnt about the history of drinks, together with discovering how different alcohol, mixers and garnishes can help them to produce a range of drinks fit for any hotel or restaurant bar, before presenting their drinks to staff from Thoresby Hall Hotel.

Thoresby Hall Hotel’s food and beverage team leader, Brett Westwood, and food and beverage manager, Tom Wright, joined each group to judge the range of drinks produced. They scored the students’ creations on presentation, price options, taste and ingenuity.

Students’ drinks included traditional favourites such as mojitos and Amaretto sour as well as innovative creations of their own.

Students made great use of the ingredients to hand bringing flavours such as double cream, coconut juice, blended fresh fruit and flavoured syrups into their cocktails and mocktails.

Judge Tom Wright said: “Well done to all students who took part in this drinks challenge. The quality of drinks was great and it was so hard to decide on winners.

"There was great attention to detail paid throughout and we have enjoyed being a part of this judging process.”

Group one’s winning mocktail was the Hangover Serum by Brooke Purdy. Judges commended the name which would draw the customer’s interest.

The winning cocktail was the Golden Russian by Lucy Stone, which judges found very appealing both in taste and style.

Group two’s winning cocktail was Maya Jones’ creamy Strawberry Milky Way.

Meanwhile, two mocktails were chosen as winning drinks. The first was produced by Mijde Ezaat. Judges found his lime and lemon Mojito great tasting and a perfect price point.

Judges selected Paris Butler’s Tropical Breeze mocktail as a winner since it ‘has the potential to be a great alcoholic cocktail’.

All winning drinks will be served up to diners at the college’s Refined restaurant when it opens again to the public on Wednesday, November 2.

Undefined: readMore

1. Cocktail making challenge at West Nottinghamshire College The students created a range of cocktails and mocktails Photo: West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales

2. Cocktail making challenge at West Nottinghamshire College Tom Wright, Migde Ezaat, Paris Butler, Maya Jone and Bret Westwood with some winning drinks Photo: West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales

3. Cocktail making challenge at West Nottinghamshire College Tom Wright, Brooke Purdy, Lucy Stone and Brett Westwood with more winning beverages Photo: West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales

4. Cocktail making challenge at West Nottinghamshire College Some of the winning cocktails and mocktails Photo: West Nottinghamshire College Photo Sales