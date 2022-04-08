West Nottinghamshire College students took part in a range of events which included visits and talks by business and education leaders.

In the Create Expo, in February, those interested in music, digital, 3D and graphic design, met industry specialists at the Derby Road campus.

In March, engineering students enjoyed talks from employers and university representatives and heard about apprenticeships.

Students at the engineering campus learn more about the job roles at Sutton-in-Ashfield-based Abacus Lighting

The University of Lincoln’s Professor Mini Saaj, global chair of robotic engineering, visited to speak about technology and specialism careers and Sutton-based Abacus Lighting shared its roles.

The college’s apprenticeship team and Freshstart Recruitment Agency gave information about jobs, CVs and career searching. Careers in construction were spotlighted for the Kirkby-based centre students.

Construction centre activities included a visit from Dan Fenton, partnership manager at Reed Partnership, who specialises placing candidates in employment.

Derby Road campus students enjoyed careers-related workshops on labour markets, apprenticeships and university, and heard student talks.

Reprrsentatives from Willmott Dixon construction company spoke to the students

Nottingham Trent University, the University of Lincoln and the University of Derby gave advice on applications and university life.

The college’s career development professional Edina Baines-Krawczyk delivered ‘progression sessions’ to foundation studies students.

Computer scientists welcomed ex-students speaking about their employment.

These included Brandon Louth, who completed his Level 3 qualifications in coding and logic, cloud services and business processes in 2021, and works as a client support specialist at Kappture IT.

The University of Lincoln's Mini Saaj talked about engineering opportunities

Ashley Bradbury, completed studies in 2017 on the BA (Hons) Applied Studies (creative digital media), after work at the college, he moved to the Times Educational Supplement, Sheffield, and is now an e-learner designer at Remit Training.

Students welcomed creatives from Linney Group, which specialise in software solutions, digital signage and IT development and representatives from Farnsfield-based Custard Technical Services.

Business, sport, health and social care students visited the University of Derby to speak with students and lecturers about health, sport and business careers and spoke with industry representatives.

Uniformed Protective Service students talked about careers in the armed forces.

A-Level and animal care students attended the UCAS Expo, researching degree courses, whilst A-Level students at the Chesterfield Road campus welcomed staff and students from the University of Lincoln.