Learners studying professional cookery and hospitality and supervision leadership and food and beverage service, have been practicing their skills during the college’s first term, ready for opening to the public on Wednesday, November 2.

A range of new menus featuring seasonal produce and a new list of cocktails created by the students is waiting for diners to sample at the Derby Road-based facility, which is currently rated number three out of 119 restaurants in Mansfield, through TripAdvisor.

Online bookings are being taken through refinedining.co.uk where the latest lunchtime, evening, themed dining and Christmas menus can be seen.

Students are looking forward to welcoming diners back to the restaurant.

Jo Wilson, hospitality and apprenticeship teacher, said: “Every group has worked hard this term to prepare their skills and the restaurant for our first diners.

“There’s been a wealth of creativity and enterprise and a definite growth in confidence and customer service skills. We’re really looking forward to our diners returning and enjoying more high-quality food and drinks.”

The restaurant is also adding to its repertoire the chance for members of the public to learn to cook in its selection of Saturday one-day courses, designed for those who may wish to progress their catering career.

Starting from £25 per person, people can learn to cook Japanese, Italian, French and Spanish food as well as patisserie delights, cakes, bread and more.

