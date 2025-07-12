Mansfield college full of praise for talented make-up artist at contest

A Mansfield college has extended its best wishes to a talented 17-year-old Level 2 make-up artistry student who is excelling in character make-up on her course.

West Nottinghamshire College extended its best wishes to student Emma Cox, 17, who represented the college on Friday, June 27, at the World Skills regional heats held at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College.

Joined by her teacher, Sam Brown, Emma faced a challenge to showcase her special effects skills by applying a full bald cap, completing an old age make-up look, and adding a facial hair postiche.

Emma advanced to the regional heats as one of 10 competitors after her impressive first entry back in May, where she created special effects make-up for a car crash victim and natural make-up for a paramedic character.

Last week, the 17-year-old participated in a three-hour timed challenge, competing against students from two other colleges.

Sam said: “Emma was amazing and she did extremely well in creating this great character make-up.

“We are really proud of her work so far and we will have to wait until the middle of this month to find out if she has qualified.”

The college is rooting for Emma as she waits to find out if she advances to the finals in this national competition.

Emma completed a full bald cap application, applied old age makeup, and added facial hair postiche. Beneath the makeup is Kira, Emma's classmate from the makeup artistry course.

Speaking on the experience, Emma shared: “I had a great experience at the world skills regional heats for media make-up.

“I was so proud to get through to this stage of the competition and it felt like a very significant achievement.

“It was so inspiring to see other young people with the same passion as me and with such amazing creativity too.

“It was such a challenging yet rewarding day and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to show my skills and to be in a professional environment where make-up as a career choice is taken seriously.

“Overall, I had a great day and look forward to entering other competitions in the future.”