Mansfield college courses set for take-off - after taking delivery of a plane

West Nottinghamshire College has taken delivery of the front section of an Airbus A320 passenger jetliner, ready to support students in their aviation studies.

The fuselage, which includes the cockpit and galley, will be transformed into a training facility for travel and tourism students, as well as those studying hospitality.

Once fitted out, the former commercial aircraft will become a high-tech teaching space where students can learn the skills required in aviation roles, including emergency procedures, customer service, hospitality, announcements, delivering in-flight safety briefings, conflict de-escalation techniques, and operating aircraft equipment.

A crane lifts the fuselage of the Airbus A320 into position.

Hannah Locke, travel and tourism tutor said: “The aeroplane fuselage will provide such a rewarding learning experience for our students, who will be taught in a real-world environment in which they can progress into the aviation and tourism industry.

“A large number of our learners that study aviation want to work as flight attendants so this will give them a greater insight into what the role involves.”

The plane’s arrival and installation was captured by Elliott Beeton and Joe Booth – students on the college’s BTEC level-three extended diploma in creative digital media production course – who produced a time-lapse video.

The cabin will become a fully-functioning classroom boasting industry-standard teaching resources while providing a realistic training environment.

Students will perform realistic in-flight simulations as part of their studies.