Mansfield churches open doors for people to pay respects following death of Queen Elizabeth II

St John’s Church, St John Street, Mansfield town centre, will be open today, from 6-7pm, ‘for anyone to come and light a candle, pray, reflect and write a message or prayer’, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday.

The Reverend Chris Lee said: “Please do remember the Royal Family in your prayers.”

St Peter and St Paul's Church, Church Side, Mansfield town centre, is open until 3pm today, ‘for peace and reflection’.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, aged 96.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “All are very welcome. You are invited to light a candle and sign our Book of Condolence.”

“Tonight, at 6pm, there will be a service of Evening Prayer during which we will remember the Queen, pray for our King and the Royal Family and pray for our nation and the Commonwealth.”

The church will also be open tomorrow from 9.30am-3.30pm, while the Queen will be remembered during Sunday services at 8am and 9.45am.

The spokesman said: “A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in due course – date and time to be notified soon.

Following the announcement of the Queen’s death yesterday, a church spokesman said: “As we hear news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, we give thanks for her extraordinary life of service to our nation and for her witness to the God she served faithfully. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Following the death of Her Majesty, the head of the Church of England, the Right Reverend Paul Williams, Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, has also shared his condolences.

He said, “It’s incredibly sad to hear of the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, with deep gratitude for her wonderfully fruitful and faithful life of service to the glory of God, inspired by her steadfast faith and hope in the risen Jesus."People from churches and communities all across the city and county of Nottinghamshire will grieve deeply for our devoted and beloved Queen Elizabeth II. We pray especially tonight for the whole Royal Family, and particularly our new King.”

The Catholic Church in the area has also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Right Reverend Patrick McKinney, Bishop of Nottingham, said: On behalf of the Catholic Community here in Nottingham and across much of the East Midlands, we wish to express our deep sadness at hearing the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I wish to take this opportunity to express our gratitude and love for the late Queen. We have always admired her deep sense of duty, service, and commitment, but also her very evident love for the people she has served so generously these last 71 years.

“We also want to pay our respects to the Queen as a woman of a faith, as a Christian, whose faith always inspired and shaped the way she lived.

“We pray Christ Jesus, whom she faithfully served throughout her whole life, may now welcome her into His Kingdom with these words: ‘Well done good and faithful servant’.

“Our prayers go out to her family at this very sad time for them, as well as the whole nation. God save the King.”

During this time of national mourning, Nottingham Cathedral will open daily, from 7am-7pm, for people to sign the book of condolence, light a candle and spend some time in private prayer or reflection.