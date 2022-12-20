Mansfield church prepares for special Midnight Mass service
Residents across Mansfield are invited to “celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus” at a special church service on Christmas Eve.
St Mark’s Church, on Nottingham Road, in Mansfield town centre, is preparing to hold a Midnight Mass service on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, starting at 11.30pm.
Michael Longdon, for the Church of England parish church, which is part of the deanery of Mansfield, said: “Everyone is welcome to join with us as we celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus.”