Mansfield church prepares for special Midnight Mass service

Residents across Mansfield are invited to “celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus” at a special church service on Christmas Eve.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 11:04am

St Mark’s Church, on Nottingham Road, in Mansfield town centre, is preparing to hold a Midnight Mass service on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, starting at 11.30pm.

Michael Longdon, for the Church of England parish church, which is part of the deanery of Mansfield, said: “Everyone is welcome to join with us as we celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus.”

St Mark's Church, Nottingham Road, Mansfield.
