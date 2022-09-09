Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

St Peter and St Paul's in Church Side, Mansfield, will be open until 3pm today (Friday, September 9), and Saturday 9.30am until 3.30pm, with candles and a book of condolence.

Rev. Caroline Phillips, Vicar at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Mansfield, said: “The passing of Her Majesty the Queen leaves us with both a profound sense of loss, but also deep gratitude for her unwavering dedication to our nation, the Commonwealth and indeed the world.

"For many of us, she is the only monarch we have ever known, and a shining example of duty, grace and commitment to our common life, underpinned by a deep Christian faith.