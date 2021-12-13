Mansfield church confirms date and times of Christmas services
The vicar of St Peter & St Paul’s Church in Mansfield town centre has announced a string of services to take place over the Christmas period.
The Reverend Caroline Phillips has confirmed a number of services will take place at the Church Side church over the festive period.
On Saturday, December 18, at 4pm, will be a churchyard Nativity.
The vicar said: “Come dressed as your favourite Nativity character.”
The following day, Sunday, December 19,there will be Carols by Candlelight, starting at 6pm.
A Christingle and crib service will be taking place at the church on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, at 4pm, followed by Midnight Mass at 11pm.
And on Christmas Day, the Christmas family Communion service starts at 9.45pm.
The vicar said: “For those staying at home, services will also be livestreamed to our YouTube Channel ‘St Peter & St Paul’s Church Mansfield’.”