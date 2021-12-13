Mansfield church confirms date and times of Christmas services

The Reverend Caroline Phillips has confirmed a number of services will take place at the Church Side church over the festive period.

On Saturday, December 18, at 4pm, will be a churchyard Nativity.

The vicar said: “Come dressed as your favourite Nativity character.”

St Peter & St Paul's Church, Church Side, Mansfield town centre.

The following day, Sunday, December 19,there will be Carols by Candlelight, starting at 6pm.

A Christingle and crib service will be taking place at the church on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, at 4pm, followed by Midnight Mass at 11pm.

And on Christmas Day, the Christmas family Communion service starts at 9.45pm.

The vicar said: “For those staying at home, services will also be livestreamed to our YouTube Channel ‘St Peter & St Paul’s Church Mansfield’.”