Mansfield Christmas market opens in suitably festive weather - covered in snow

Storm Arwen may have wreaked havoc across parts of the country, but the snow it brought Mansfield was just enough to get the Christmas market off to a suitably festive start.

And people flocked to the opening day on Saturday for some Christmas shopping, as well as being able to pick up a limited edition Christmas shopping bag when they spent £15 or more.

Some shoppers were also able to collect a £5 shopping voucher when solving an anagram puzzle competition, while children picked up a free carrot for Rudolph, thanks to town centre-based Troops.

Snow and stalls on West Gate.

Mansfield Business Improvement District, which has organised the market with funding partner Mansfield Council, has also invited local primary schools to perform during ther duration of the market, which runs until December 22.

Sue Rogers, from Mansfield BID, said: "We're pleased to be able to bring a Christmas market to the town this year, and, as ever, it is proving to be popular.

“The recent snow flurry added an extra nice touch to the market too."

Highlights include a variety of Christmas gifts, as well as four chalets which will be used by different traders throughout the festive period, so people should visit to see different gift ideas.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

Visitors can also use a specially-created, heated seating area next to the bar, to enjoy food and drink in the warmth, while entertainment will be provided in The Marquee at regular points during the market, including every Thursday for late-night shopping.

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “With Storm Arwen blowing in, we could not have had a more seasonal start to the Christmas Market in Mansfield at the weekend.

“The council is pleased to be supporting Mansfield BID by being a funding partner of the market this year.

“We hope people will support the Mansfield economy and shop locally this month.

A German sausage stall on the market.

“The market has some excellent stalls for unusual and thoughtful Christmas gifts.”

Stalls along West Gate.

Signs of the times on West Gate.

A snow scene on West Gate for the market.