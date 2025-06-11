Mansfield childcare service allowed to continue after operating without permission

A childcare centre in Mansfield which operated for years without planning permission has been given the green light to continue.

Kangaroo Teacher Led Childcare, on Kenmore Close, caters for up to 12 children in a detached house.

The centre ran as a childcare service for four years without planning permission.

Alison Norrington, owner of Kangaroo Led Childcare, applied for planning permission in January this year for a partial change of the house into a childcare business, so she can continue running the centre.

Director Alison Norrington with youngsters at Kangaroo Childcare, which she runs from her home in Mansfield

The application was approved at Mansfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday, June 9.

Kangaroo Teacher Led Childcare hires three other staff members who work with children under five.

The application received 35 letters of support from neighbours – but six objections were raised over noise, parking, fire safety risks, traffic and litter.

Councillors said the centre would be an “overall positive impact” on the area, and provide an “affordable” space for working families to keep their children in care.

Coun Alan Bell (Lab) said during the meeting: “I support this application, it would be an overall positive impact on the community.

“Children will be able to learn and thrive in this environment, it is close by to residents and is an affordable option for them.

“I understand the concerns over noise but it is common in a childcare centre to have some level of noise.

“There are a number of parents who use this service and it is something that should continue.”

Coun Nigel Moxon (Con) said in the meeting: “There are economic benefits to keeping this centre operating.

“Children will have a place to stay during working hours, and parents can have a peace of mind knowing their children are being cared for.

“It will be difficult for parents to find a new place, that is convenient, close by and affordable for them to put their children in.

“Closing it could have a significant impact to those who use it.

“Traffic and parking difficulties come with a childcare centre, but we’ve set out conditions in this application to mitigate that.”

The application was approved subject to conditions.

The council plans on setting limits on the centre’s operating hours and making sure no more than 12 children are there at a time.

The conditions also state the owner must send in plans to improve the driveway and parking area to meet highway standards – and the work must be done within six months.

The centre can employ no more than three extra staff, documents say.

Owner Alison Norrington said she was “delighted” the application was approved, adding she is committed to minimising the childcare facility’s impact on nearby residents.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting: “We are delighted that the application has been approved, saving seven jobs and 23 family’s childcare.

“We are looking forward to continuing to provide high quality Early Years Education and are deeply committed to ensuring absolute minimal impact on the local community.

“We are pleased that we can now advertise our spaces for September as several children graduate and leave us for reception.”