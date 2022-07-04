Nottinghamshire’s Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner helped the organisations claim more than £1.93 million from the Ministry of Justice, while match-funding of nearly £110,000 has also been provided by Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

The money, to be spent over the current and next two financial years, is part of a national recognition of the need to provide additional support to these services - to cut waiting lists which have risen following the Covid-19 pandemic and provide more support for people from different backgrounds and abilities.

Among the recipients is Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Abuse Service, based in Mansfield, which has been handed over £116,000 to fund an additional full-time Independent Domestic Abuse Advocate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deaf-initely Women, an organisation set up to improve the wellbeing of Deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing women across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, is also one of the recipients.

Sarah Dagley, chief executive officer, said: “For us it has come at a vital point because the pandemic has hit everybody really hard.

“We have had huge waiting lists for our support children and young people. This funding will really make a difference.

“The pandemic is going to have an impact for some years in terms of the complexity of cases. When we were in the midst of Covid we didn’t see the figures rise much and now we are coming out we are really seeing an increase in referrals.

“Covid impacted children and young people anyway in terms of isolation and how they socialise with their peers and sadly some were exposed to more abusive relationships with their parents in their homes. For a lot of children their safe haven was going to school but they weren’t able to go to school during the lockdown.

“This funding will enable us to employ a specialist Children and Young People’s Independent Domestic Violence Advocate to help tackle the waiting lists from these more complex cases that we have been seeing.”