Mansfield charity which helps bring older people together and improve their wellbeing awarded £4,500 grant

Cornwater Evergreens have been awarded a grant of £4,500 from the Romo Group’s Community Fund.

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 9:36 am

The charity has been bringing older people together for more than two decades through its friendship and memory groups and will be using the grant to continue to offer a varied and stimulating activities programme for its members.

The activities help to improve the members health and wellbeing and include pottery, art, singing, entertainment and a range of physical activities.

Felicity Mould, director of People, Culture and Communications, said: “Cornwater Evergreens clearly play an important role in the local community providing friendship, care and a sense of purpose and belonging to older people, in a welcoming, kind and fun environment.

Romo staff presented a cheque for £4,500 to Cornwater Evergreens staff and members

"After visiting and speaking to their members, I truly understand the significance of the service they provide, and I’m thrilled that Romo can support this initiative with much needed funding.”

