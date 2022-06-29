Mansfield charity which helps bring older people together and improve their wellbeing awarded £4,500 grant

The charity has been bringing older people together for more than two decades through its friendship and memory groups and will be using the grant to continue to offer a varied and stimulating activities programme for its members.
The activities help to improve the members health and wellbeing and include pottery, art, singing, entertainment and a range of physical activities.
Felicity Mould, director of People, Culture and Communications, said: “Cornwater Evergreens clearly play an important role in the local community providing friendship, care and a sense of purpose and belonging to older people, in a welcoming, kind and fun environment.
"After visiting and speaking to their members, I truly understand the significance of the service they provide, and I’m thrilled that Romo can support this initiative with much needed funding.”