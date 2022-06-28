Mansfield charity shows a 'united response' in social litter picking event

To combat loneliness and isolation, United Response, a charity based on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has launched a litter-picking group to connect the community and keep our streets tidy.

Its first event was named Chatter Pick by those involved, with Cheryl Platts, service manager, saying said the charity wanted to give something back but also offer a safe and social environment for people involved.

Litter pickers branched out from Mansfield Market Place and tidied up side streets.

The United Response litter pick in Mansfield town centre.

Cheryl said: "The people we support worked hard but also really enjoyed the experience, they came back with their bags of rubbish and felt proud of their achievements.

”They were able to interact with the general public, and were thanked by people for what they were doing. The positive communication made it all the more worthwhile for them."

After the litter picking event, the team enjoyed lunch at The Swan, on Church Street.

One member on the day, said: “It was quite satisfying to fill these bags.”

The litter pickers said the event was 'fun and rewarding'.

There was a friendly air of competition too, as people at the event attempted to collect the most litter on the day.

Cheryl said: “We had some lovely feedback on the day, which is great. It makes the people that we support feel included in our community.”