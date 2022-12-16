Mansfield carers support community with kind donations during season of goodwill
A Mansfield homecare business has been making special deliveries and donations to spread Christmas cheer in the community.
Walfinch Mansfield, led by managing director Tiffany Meachim, selected the John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton-in-Ashfield as its nominated 2022 and 2023 charity – donating 70 chocolate selection boxes to be given as gifts to residents on Christmas Day.
The business also sourced a snowy scene and festive fireplace scene to be included in the hospice’s Santa’s Grotto display, and the sale of raffle tickets has raised £130 for the charity.
Tiffany said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we are proud to support the John Eastwood Hospice wherever we can with donations, volunteering and support.
“The hospice’s Christmas fair was a great success, and we supported the event all day, and look forward to continuing to support the hospice with a variety of fundraising initiatives in 2023.”
In addition, carers have hand-delivered the gift of warm blankets and a Christmas poem to each one of their clients in the area.
Tiffany added: “We recognise the impact the cost of living crisis is having.
“It is greatly affecting many of our vulnerable clients and so we have donated warm blankets to every client as a gift, each with an accompanying festive poem.
“It’s been really lovely to share our time, donations and gifts far and wide and we extend our sincere festive wishes to all clients and the wider community.”