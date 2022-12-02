“Don’t turn off the heating until you have read it,” said Amrit Dhaliwal, chief executive of Walfinch, which has 26 local offices providing care services across the country, including on Ashfield Avenue, Mansfield.

“Many of us, especially older people, those with disabilities and people on fixed incomes, are living in fear of the soaring energy bills and living costs this winter.

“Many of our home-care clients are desperately worried about this and some have already said that they will be turning their heating down, or even leaving it off altogether.

Walfinch offers Mansfield community access to information and helpful contacts relating to living costs and energy bills.

“We don’t believe anyone should face this situation without getting all the information and advice they need, so we have prepared a list of organisations that can advise them of any help they can get.

“It may help to alleviate their worries and enable them to keep warm.”

Walfinch has prepared a single list of sources of information, which is being made available to Walfinch home-care clients, as a leaflet delivered by their carers, and is also free to both read and download on Walfinch’s website – see walfinch.com/walfinch-advice

Mr Dhaliwal said: “At Walfinch, we believe in providing care, not just to our clients and our carers, but to the wider community, which is why we have made this list available.

Amrit Dhaliwal, chief executive of Walfinch.

“We encourage anyone thinking of cutting down on heating or eating to read it.

“Many people do not know, for instance, that energy suppliers have a duty to help people struggling to pay their bills. The number to call for help is on the back of bills and on their websites. We are urging people struggling with bills to access help. If you contact the company and explain your position, they may allow you to pay off bills in affordable chunks. Don’t just ignore bills and letters or refuse to pay.”

Other sources of information on the list include councils, Citizen’s Advice, the government’s Money Helper service, mobile and internet providers, Age UK, debt advice service StepChange and places to find out about benefits.

Mr Dhaliwal said: “There is no shame in being unable to pay bills in full immediately. Thousands, probably millions, are in the same boat. If you are worried, talk about it and call StepChange or Citizens Advice.

“Check if you are entitled to any benefits, and don’t be ashamed to claim. Benefits are not a handout – they are paid out of the National Insurance fund you have already paid into. It’s just like an insurance policy you can call on in times like these.”

