Mansfield careers event to showcase range of NHS opportunities available

West Nottinghamshire College, Nottingham Trent University and Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals, are hosting a “careers showcase” on Jaunary 17.

The range of careers paths available in the NHS, apprenticeship opportunities and how to enrol at NTU’s Mansfield-based campus will be highlighted in the event at the college’s Derby Road site.

NTU staff will be on hand to discuss entry requirements for enrolling onto qualifications, including adult nursing and mental health nursing degrees, nursing associate apprenticeships, ambulance technician certificates, the paramedic degree and more.

Nottingham Trent University has a range of medical training facilities and equipment.

College teachers will be available to give advice on apprenticeships, health and social care courses and more.

Nikke Slack, college assistant principal for health, education and service industries, said: “People will be amazed how many pathways don’t require a degree, aren’t directly patient-facing, or aren’t clinical or hands-on. I’m looking forward to seeing our communities and seeing how we can bring these opportunities for local people to enter local jobs.”

Rob Simcox, SFH director of people, said: “We know it takes a whole family to run our NHS and there are as many as 350 rewarding careers available across our NHS, ranging from the doctors and nurses we know so much about to a range of clinical and other roles that work together to make great patient care happen.”

The event runs from 4-7pm with a quiet time from 7-7.30pm for anyone with a learning disability or difficulty.