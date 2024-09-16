Mansfield care worker skydives in memory of partner: “At 16,000 feet, I looked up and said one last goodbye”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A support worker from Mansfield has completed a skydive in memory of his partner who died after suffering with a chronic lung condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Colclough, 41, works at Cygnet Social Care’s Cherry Tree House in Mansfield Woodhouse, where he supports individuals living with learning disabilities and autism.

He embarked on a daring skydiving challenge after losing the love of his life, Dave Holtham, from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Bronchiectasis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has raised more than £600 for Asthma and Lung UK, which supports people living with lung conditions, carrying out vital research and campaigning for better respiratory health.

Pete Colclough embarked on a daring skydiving challenge after losing the love of his life, Dave Holtham, from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Bronchiectasis.

Pete said: “Before the jump, at 16000ft, I looked up and said one last goodbye.

“I really enjoyed the jump itself, I don’t seem to have much sense of fear.

“It takes your breath away at first but once the parachute opens, you get some spectacular views for miles and miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I chose a skydive as it was symbolic of why I was doing a sponsored event, falling from heaven and whilst up there in the plane, taking a moment to reflect and say goodbye.”

Pete Colclough, 41, has completed a skydive in memory of his partner Dave Holtham who died after suffering with a chronic lung condition.

Dave managed his condition for eight years until the Covid pandemic where he had to isolate at home taking a toll on his mental health and physical condition.

In December 2022 Dave was admitted into hospital with Covid pneumonia.

The effects were long-lasting and one day, in April 2023, Dave woke up hardly able to walk, unable to eat or drink anything and with his breathing getting worse, he was admitted back into hospital where he was diagnosed with a lung infection. From April to November 2023, Dave spent most of that time in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete explained: “I feared that he’d push me away as his condition got worse, when in fact it was the total opposite. He put all his trust in me and I’d spend my days off visiting him and carrying out his care needs. Depending on how his health was, I’d take him out in a wheelchair to get some fresh air.”

In November 2023, Dave and Pete received the devastating news that, with the treatment no longer working, Dave was being moved to end of life care.

“He chose for this to be at home as he wanted to have as much time with me as possible,” Pete explained.

“I got our home ready for him to come home and we accepted the help of a carer on the days I was at work to give me peace of mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day was a challenge, especially the days I was at work, I’d wake up early to get everything ready before doing a 12-hour shift. The shifts were tough, knowing that any day I might come home and find Pete had passed away. “I realised I was feeling burnt out but I found the strength to carry on.”

On 7 December 2023, Dave passed away in his sleep.

“I was so thankful that I had been with him when he died and that he wasn’t alone.”

To donate here