Mansfield care provider launches dementia advice toolkit

Team members from across the Respectful Care Group have collectively put together a short ‘top tips’ guide for Dementia Action Week, which is taking place this year from May 17 to 23, and is now running a free telephone advice service throughout the rest of May.

The Respectful Care group cares for more than 500 people across the East Midlands, many of whom are living with dementia, and they employ more than 200 carers.

Commenting on the launch of the new dementia advice toolkit, Mark Docherty, CEO of the Respectful Care Group, said: “For those first told they have dementia, it can be a very scary, anxious and upsetting time. Equally, for those looking after somebody who has not long been diagnosed, it can be just as hard.

A care provider group has launched a dementia advice toolkit for people living in Mansfield.

“Dementia Action Week is all about encouraging people to take action to improve the lives of those affected by dementia. There are lots of fantastic helplines and charities out there.

"However, we wanted to do our bit for those specifically situated in Mansfield. We have a fantastic team with a wealth of experience and knowledge, and we want to help as much as we can. That’s why we’ve put together our guide and also a new consultation service where people can phone through and chat to us.”

The advice guide put together by the team can be found at https://www.respectfulcare.co.uk/news/how-to-support-someone-living-with-dementia.php. To book a call with one of the Respectful Care team, visit https://www.respectfulcare.co.uk/contact.php

Mark concluded: “We need to support each other more now than ever, especially with everything that has happened in this last year. Talking about our frustrations, challenges and problems can be a huge help. As a nation, we aren’t very good at this, but getting better. We need to open up and ask for help. So, we want the people of Mansfield to know that we are here to support them.”

