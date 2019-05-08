Mansfield care home residents prove they still 'love life' by going on adventures

Care home residents have proved that they still "love life" as they are encouraged to do things they use to enjoy.

'Magnolias Mission' started by Gemma Elliott and Jade Kennedy, deputy managers at Magnolia House Residential Care Home in Pleasley, has already seen a resident swim for the first time in years and a Mansfield Town fan revisit his youth.

Hilda, care assistant Diane Lee and Jade Kennedy.

Gemma, who said the experience has been "really rewarding", came up with the idea with Jade after visiting a care show.

She said: "Needing care doesn't stop you living a fulfilled, happy life and continuing to experience the things you love.

"In a bid to help our residents fulfil their hopes and dreams, we have encouraged them not to lose their sense of purpose and complied together, a list of things they still wish to do but didn't think they would still get the chance to."

Derrick Newton, who is turning 90 this year and is a lifelong fan of Mansfield Town FC, wanted to have the pitch side experience again.

Derrick Newton front and two Stags fans at the match.

Derrick, who used to run Newbow Transport, watched the Stags play at the One Call Stadium, on Quarry Lane from the same stand he watched them countless years before.

He said: "It took me back many years. I use to be very loyal and supportive. I never missed a home match and I have been to a number of away matches but none recently."

He was taken to a game where he watched the Stags play from the Quarry Lane Stand - where he use to watch them- however back in those days it was standing and not seated.

He also spoke about other trips the residents have been taken on as groups, which includes ten-pin bowling and a tour around the One Call Stadium.

Hilda and Jade Kennedy.

He said: "We have been to Mansfield Museum which was very interesting. When we got back we thought we would have wanted more time and now we are going to go back.

"I have been here for five years and it has been fantastic."

Hilda Aram, aged 92, who has lived at the home for the last five years relived a lifelong love of swimming.

Hilda, who learnt to swim in the River Don, suffered a stroke several years ago paralysing her down her right side, making her nervous about swimming.

Peter White, in a pink and white shirt, showing his pictures.

Joined by Jade and care assistant Diane Lee she finally got the chance to swim again.

Gemma said: "She didn't think she would be able to.

"It was lovely to see. She was nervous at first but you could see her confidence growing.

"Now, she is looking forward to going again."

Peter White, aged 90, also got the chance to showcase his photography at a gallery night.

Some pictures included a trip to Austria, which he went on with his wife Ruth who is also a resident at the home.

Gemma said the home has plans to carry on taking the residents out on "adventures".

One of the next experiences, which has been booked, will see one of the residents go on a race track day.