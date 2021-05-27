Mansfield care home residents and staff 'let their hair down' as Covid rules ease

The relaxing of measures as England continues its roadmap out of lockdown has led to the resumption of activities at Barchester Healthcare’s Forest Care Home on Southwell Road – to the delight of staff and residents.

And among the highlights was entertainment provided by Mansfield district councillor and well known former butcher Andy Sissons – who performed an array of songs from Rihanna to Ed Sheeran.

Andy, a regular singer at homes across the area, popped in as part of birthday celebrations for 80-year-old resident Ian Way on Monday, May 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Ian Way enjoys his 80th birthday at the Forest Care Home in Mansfield.

The home was decorated with bunting and residents were able to tuck into a ‘very good buffet’ and enjoy two birthday cakes.

Activities co-ordinator Sue Mumford said: “It really lifted the spirits of residents. It was a super day and Andy performed his songs beautifully.

"It was a chance for the staff and residents to let their hair down. People were laughing and cheering, singing along.

"The beer and the bucks fizz was flowing. It was a proper party."

Ian Way with his cake at his 80th birthday party.

Sue , who is 56, has worked at the home, which has 20 residents, for the past seven years and enjoyed a career in the care home sector spanning more than four decades.

She is now planning on taking residents on a ‘much-looked forward to’ mini-bus trip to the popular Dobbies Garden Centre at Barlborough in Derbyshire, while preparations are underway for a garden party on July 24.

The summer special will provide families and friends of residents with an opportunity to meet up and enjoy tea on the lawn, weather permitting.

Sue Mumford, activities co-ordinator at Forest Care Home in Mansfield.

Meanwhile, residents have this week watched a virtual flower arranging master class by Bloomin Haus in London – making their own floral arrangements using chrysanthemums, daisies, wisteria, foliage and honeysuckle.

“Our lounge smelled wonderful as they were busy making their displays,” Sue told Chad.

Flowers were donated by Mansfield Woodhouse supermarket Morrisons and the floral displays and photographs have been sent to the home’s head office and entered into a competition.