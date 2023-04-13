News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield care home resident says 'staying independent' is key to a long life as she turns 100-years-old

A resident at Ashdale Care Home in Mansfield has celebrated her 100th birthday with her friends and family.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read

Marjorie Holden lived in Mansfield Woodhouse all her life and lived at home until she was 95-years-old before moving into the care home on The Park, Mansfield.

Joanne Tatt, activities coordinator at Ashdale Care Home, said: “Marjorie served in the women’s land army during World War Two at Gringley on the Hill, Nottinghamshire.

"After the war Majorie married Eric in 1946 and worked at the Hosiery Mills until 1952 when her son John was born, followed by a daughter Margaret.

Ashdale Care Home resident Marjorie Holden has turned 100-years-old. Marjorie is pictured with Vicky Smith, Georgina Clamp, Joanne Tatt and Sarah Turner.Ashdale Care Home resident Marjorie Holden has turned 100-years-old. Marjorie is pictured with Vicky Smith, Georgina Clamp, Joanne Tatt and Sarah Turner.
"Marjorie was a valued member of St Edmunds Church and helped with the fundraising there. She was also a member of the Mothers Union.

"She has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

“Eric sadly passed away in 1998 and Majorie remained very independent and lived at home until the age of 95 when she then came to live at Ashdale Care Home, Mansfield.”

Marjorie's main hobbies were knitting and gardening which she continued to do until her 80's.

Joanne said: “Unfortunately due to her health and eyesight she is unable to do these now but she likes to listen to music and often serenades us in the home.

"She also listens to stories about women in the land army.

"Her daughter says she thinks her long life is down to the fact that she always looked after herself and stayed fit when she was younger and remained independent for such a long time.”

