Mansfield care home extension approved despite last-minute council objection

A Mansfield care home has been granted permission for a major extension, despite a last-minute intervention by Nottinghamshire Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newgate Lodge Care Home, on Newgate Lane, will get a two-storey extension, creating another 24 bedrooms.

The application had been due to be decided in December until the county council, acting as the council responsible for roads, raised concerns over parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The enlarged car park would have 35 spaces, but the county council says 51 would be needed to meet demand.

Plans to extend Newgate Lodge Care Home have been approved by Mansfield Council. Photo: Google

The care home carried out a traffic survey to try to ease the concerns.

The day before the application was heard at Mansfield Council’s planning committee on Janaury 15, the county council again submitted its opposition.

It said a one-day survey in the week before Christmas wasn’t sufficient to see whether there were traffic problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Woollard, speaking for the care home, said: “The highway authority has decided to come back at the last moment again.

"At best, this is unhelpful.

“They say the audit was too short and too close to Christmas, but it had to be carried out then to meet their request.

“The week before Christmas is also one of the busiest times of year for care home visits.

“The additional parking spaces coupled with the travel plan will ensure there is no demand for on-street parking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the extension would help create community cohesion.

Newgate Lodge, run by Lidder Care, provides day-to-day support for people over the age of 60.

A council officer said the highway authority’s input was ‘more of a judgement’, and ‘gives discretion to the planning authorities.’