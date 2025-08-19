Mansfield care agency is rated good in all areas by Government watchdog

A care agency in Mansfield has received an excellent report from Government watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

United Response, on Church Street, is a domiciliary care agency providing personal care and support to children, older and younger adults with a physical disability, people living with dementia, autistic people, people with a learning disability, people with sensory impairment and people living with mental health conditions.

When CQC inspectors visited in June, they assessed the provider in the categories of safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led – and rated them good in all categories.

Inspectors assessed United Response using the ‘right support, right care, right culture’ guidance to make judgements about whether the provider guaranteed people with a learning disability and autistic people respect, equality, dignity, choices, independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.

Insoectors noted that care plans were developed ‘in partnership with people, their loved ones and relevant professionals where needed’.

Additionally ‘people were supported to plan aims and goals which were of importance to them’.

They said: “The provider had clear quality monitoring processes in place and sought regular feedback from staff and people to ensure care and support remained person centred and safe – however records did not always reflect peoples feedback or input.

“People told us they were supported by a small consistent team of staff who knew them well.

"Staff arrived on time and stayed the required length of time.

"Where there had been changes to staffing due to unplanned absences, people confirmed that the provider informed them and supported with additional staff.

"People told us they felt safe with staff and received good quality care.

"People and relatives we spoke with praised staff for their knowledge of people and described building trusting relationships that had improved their confidence in social situations and supported them to become more independent.”

Your Chad has contacted United Response for comment.