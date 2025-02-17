Mansfield café hosts free half-term breakfast club for children

A café in Mansfield is hosting a free breakfast club for children during the half-term break.

The breakfast club will be open daily from 9-10am during half term at Mansfield’s Capo Lounge on 2-8 Stockwell Gate.

Historically, Capo Lounge, a branch of the UK-wide franchise Loungers, has hosted crafts and competitions to entertain children during the school holidays – however, given the current cost of living crisis, the business felt that a breakfast club was the best way to support the community this February.

The business has prided itself on supporting the community year-round, with various initiatives running annually.

For example, Mansfield’s Capo Lounge hosts LoungeAid every June to raise funds for different local charities, a team initiative that customers enjoy supporting.

Speaking on the launch of the free breakfast club, Philippa Walters, assistant manager, said: “We aim to provide a supportive family environment for all of our customers and we think providing a breakfast for local kids is a good starting point.”

Phiippa added: “Help yourselves to our free breakfast items and just ask for milk from behind the bar.

“Here at Capo, we like to help out our community as much as we possibly can.”

Capo Lounge also hosts a parent and baby group every Wednesday from 9-11am, offering free biscuits, tea, and games for the little ones.