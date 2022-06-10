Following the success of a poetry evening, held as part of Nottingham Poetry Festival, Toffee Hut, on Regent Street, hosted a gallery day.

The event saw artists invited to share their work outside the venue.

Artists including Tracy Stone, Melissa Jan, Glynis Cooke, Azalea Arts and Laura Roberts shared their work, chatting with customers and networking with fellow artists and art enthusiasts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melissa shares creative craft with the community.

Rachel Richards, Toffee Hut owner, said: “We would like to thank everybody who stopped by, and showed an interest. The artists did amazingly well. We plan to launch more events like this.

“We are artisan toffee makers, and love the creative side to our business. So, creativity and supporting local businesses is part of our ethos.”

Laura, aged 38, said: “As an artist, opportunity is limited especially in the area, so having this platform to showcase our work and connect with like minded people is awesome.

“Rachel is so supportive of new and small businesses in providing opportunities to display and sell our work and for that I am grateful.

Artist Laura Roberts shares her vibrant work.

“It is all about enhancing creativity, imagination and passion in Mansfield. It is exciting. I am so pleased to be a part of that.”

Toffee Hut hopes to hold a similar event in the coming months – for details, visit the store and speak to Rachel.