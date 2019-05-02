Mansfield butcher's shop recall meat over food poisoning fears

A butcher based in Mansfield Woodhouse has recalled all sliced cooked meats and potted beef spread due to potential listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recalled products would have been purchased directly from Bowring Butchers, in Mansfield Woodhouse on April 24 and 25.

The products should not be eaten, as the bacteria presents a safety risk, and they should be destroyed.

You can also contact the business to return them for a refund. No other products from Bowring Butchers are known to be affected.

Listeria usually causes mild flu-like symptoms but occasionally it can lead to more serious conditions such as meningitis and/or septicaemia (blood poisoning).

Young children, the elderly, people with a weakened immune system, and pregnant women are most at risk.

If you have eaten these products recently, you do not need to do anything unless you get symptoms of the infection. Symptoms can include a high temperature of 38C or above, aches and pains, chills, feeling sick or vomiting, diarrhoea.

If you have eaten any of these products and have symptoms please contact your GP. You can find more information at www.nhs.uk and www.food.gov.uk.

Investigations are continuing and Mansfield District Council's environmental health team is working with the business, food standards agency, public health England and other local authority environmental health teams to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.