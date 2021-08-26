Mansfield businesswoman nominated for 'most inspiring' at 2021 National Best Business Woman Awards
Founder and CEO of Mansfield’s All things Decor Ltd has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 National Best Business Woman Awards.
Datsa Gaile has been nominated in the 'most inspiring businesswoman' category.
Pushing through the pandemic, the women nominated have continued to drive their businesses forward.
The judges were impressed with the creativity, tenacity and great business acumen demonstrated in the finalists selected.
The Best Business Women Awards are designed to recognise women’s achievements across a wide range of industries.
The event will take place at The Hilton Wembley in October where the gold winner of each category will be announced.
All Things Decor Ltd are the exclusive distributors of 'SolaAir Sequin Walls' creating unique eye-catching designs for the entertainment industry, event companies and interior designers.
