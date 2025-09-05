Mansfield businesses remain closed after car park collapse

Mansfield District Council is continuing to respond to the structural collapse at Walkden Street Car Park.

Mansfield District Council officers, Notts Fire and Rescue Service and Mansfield District Police were called to the car park in Stockwell Gate North, Mansfield, on Saturday, August 30.

The car park is no longer used and was closed earlier this year due to safety concerns.

James Biddlestone, Chief Executive of Mansfield District Council said: “I’d like to assure all visitors, businesses and residents in the area that public safety remains our primary consideration.

The scene of the collapse on Saturday, August 30

“We are working on the advice of our appointed engineers to explore further structural support to ensure that the building retains it’s integrity. Our experts are on site, monitoring the situation and we anticipate work starting in the coming days.

“The council has a long-term lease of Walkden Street Car Park with responsibility for repair and maintenance.

“Due to ongoing operational challenges and concerns over safety, the car park has been closed for use since February 2024.

“A structural report identified a requirement for over £2m of repairs which were being considered alongside other capital investments including Four Seasons Shopping Centre Car Park.

“The council had prioritised investment in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre Car Park following the decision to close Walkden Street and reduce the risk to users.

“Currently, three business are closed while we continue to inspect and monitor the site.

“We’ve been in close contact with them since the incident and have provided advice in relation to the closure of the car park.

“We continue to liaise with the three directly affected businesses and their insurers regarding next steps”.