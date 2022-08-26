Mansfield Building Society’s Charitable Trust has donated more than £16,000 to children's hospice
Mansfield Building Society’s Charitable Trust has donated more than £16,000 to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in a bid to extend its services into homes.
Rainbows provides services such as end of life care as well as respite stays for children and their families, music therapy, physiotherapy, sibling support and bereavement counselling (to name but a fewHowever, coming into the hospice isn’t always an option, so its services and support goes to them.
Hannah Tee, trusts and grants fundraiser at Rainbows Hospice, said: “We step in when families need us most and, for many, Rainbows is the next best place to home.
"The charity cares for over 300 children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and this donation is a huge leap towards our goal of purchasing two electric cars, enabling us to get further care and support out to the homes of children and families that need our essential services.”
Most Popular
-
1
Welcome windfall for former miners in Mansfield to help with cost of living
-
2
Shirebrook drug lord and partner-in-crime girlfriend jailed for cocaine conspiracy
-
3
Dog walker’s 'heartbreak' after Mansfield Woodhouse path fenced off – but landowners say it's for 'greater interest' of community
-
4
Ashfield School celebrating record GCSE results
-
5
Serial shoplifter jailed after targeting Mansfield Woodhouse supermarket
Paul Wheeler, chief executive officer at the Mansfield, said: “Simply put, Rainbows exists to brighten short lives and support families across the East Midlands.
"As a building society, we have a strong sense of community and are humbled to support the hospice’s bid to extend the vital support they provide out into the communities and homes of the children that need them.”
For more information on the support Rainbows provides, or if you wish to make a donation to the hospice, please visit rainbows.co.uk
To learn more about how to apply to the Charitable Trust, visit www.mansfieldbs.co.uk/charitable-trust